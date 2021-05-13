Dr. Corcoran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Corcoran, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Corcoran, MD
Dr. Philip Corcoran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Corcoran's Office Locations
Suburban Hospital8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-7610Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
[You'll find this same review on a few other sites. I'm catching up on a few things, like providing reviews to some people who helped with my heart attack five years ago. So, cutting and pasting....] I had a heart attack in 2016. At the hospital, after some extensive testing, I was told I needed by-pass surgery nearly immediately (two days after the heart attack). So this was a semi-emergency surgery performed by Dr. Corcoran. There was no time to pick a surgeon, I took the surgeon available. My first thought on meeting him was that he seemed like a friendly Marine. It turns out he is ex-Army. The triple-bypass surgery went very well, I've made an excellent recovery. During post-op visits over about a two year period, he was very friendly, helpful, supportive. (I no longer need surgical post-op visits, I just see a cardiologist now every six months.) What I know is that the surgery he did fixed me up just great, and he has a fine bedside manner.
About Dr. Philip Corcoran, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1932278983
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
