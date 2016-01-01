Overview of Dr. Philip Dawson, MD

Dr. Philip Dawson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henrico, VA. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Dawson works at West End Pediatrics in Henrico, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.