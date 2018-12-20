See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Philip De Jager, MD

Neurology
Overview of Dr. Philip De Jager, MD

Dr. Philip De Jager, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. De Jager works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Jager's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 20, 2018
    Best neurologist around! Listens and responds with thoughtful answers. Cares about his patients. Always willing to give the time to answer all questions. Wouldn’t go to anyone else for my care.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philip De Jager, MD

    Specialties
    Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1255382453
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Brigham Womens Hospital|Ma Genl Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip De Jager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Jager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Jager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Jager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Jager works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. De Jager’s profile.

    Dr. De Jager has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Jager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Jager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Jager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

