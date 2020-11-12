Overview of Dr. Phillip Dickey, MD

Dr. Phillip Dickey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Dickey works at New Haven Neurosurgical Assocs in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.