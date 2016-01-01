Overview of Dr. Philip Dorsey, MD

Dr. Philip Dorsey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch Of Med/Tulane U Hosp & Clin and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Dorsey works at New Jersey Urology in Woodbury, NJ with other offices in Elmer, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.