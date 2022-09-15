Dr. Philip Downer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Downer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Downer, MD
Dr. Philip Downer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Ballard Campus.
Dr. Downer works at
Dr. Downer's Office Locations
Seattle Orthopedic Surgery Center2409 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103 Directions (206) 633-8100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Specialists of Seattle5350 Tallman Ave NW Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 784-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Ballard Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
I was born with hip dysplasia, and it was causing me increasing pain over the course of my 30s. By my 40s I was having quite a bit of trouble with normal activities (walking, standing) from the arthritis pain. I looked into getting a periacetabular osteotomy - which is what originally got me in contact with Dr. Downer. After some tele-health conversations, he had me make a trip from Coeur d'Alene out to Seattle for a doctor's visit and did some x-rays of my hips that revealed my cartilage levels were a bit low to be considering a PAO. We decided on bilateral total hip replacement surgery - I wanted to get them done at the same time to just "get it done." I had the surgery 16 months ago and have been very pleased with the results. My stay at Swedish medical center was 5-star, I couldn't be happier with how I was treated. Within weeks I was getting around just fine, and after about 12 months I was completely pain free. I am very happy with my new hips - hopefully for decades to come.
About Dr. Philip Downer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mueller Fdn
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
