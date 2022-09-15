Overview of Dr. Philip Downer, MD

Dr. Philip Downer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Ballard Campus.



Dr. Downer works at Orthopedic Specialists Of Seattle in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.