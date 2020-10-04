Overview of Dr. Philip Ehrlich, MD

Dr. Philip Ehrlich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ehrlich works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Dry Eyes and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.