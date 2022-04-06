Overview

Dr. Philip Elbaum, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Elbaum works at Digestive Disease Associates, Wyomissing, PA in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.