Dr. Philip Falcone, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Syracuse, NY
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Falcone, MD

Dr. Philip Falcone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Falcone works at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Falcone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center
    301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 441-5866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Philip Falcone, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1588764294
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Falcone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falcone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falcone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falcone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falcone works at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Falcone’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Falcone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falcone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falcone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falcone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

