Dr. Philip Falcone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Falcone's Office Locations
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 441-5866
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
I had my upper and lower eyes done about 22 years ago when I was in my 40's. I have aged well since then and never had any issues after the surgery. In fact, I am thinking of having additional work done on my uppers, but as I am approaching 70, probably will not as I still look pretty good.
About Dr. Philip Falcone, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Plastic Surgery
