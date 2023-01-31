See All Ophthalmologists in Westbury, NY
Dr. Philip Ferrone, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (100)
Dr. Philip Ferrone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westbury, NY. They completed their fellowship with Associated Retinal Consultants

Dr. Ferrone works at LONG ISLAND VITRO RETINAL CONSULTANTS in Westbury, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferrone's Office Locations

    Susan Fisher Od Pllc
    1600 Stewart Ave Ste 108, Westbury, NY 11590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 280-3646
    Hauppauge Office
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 216, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 234-5666
    Hauppauge Office
    200 Motor Pkwy Ste A-2, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 234-5666
    Rockville Centre Office
    64 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 594-1010
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Elmhurst Office
    9131 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 673-8070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Caring careful and concerned specialist
    — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philip Ferrone, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1164535472
    Education & Certifications

    • Associated Retinal Consultants
    • Duke University Hospital
    • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Ferrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferrone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrone has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

