Dr. Philip Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Fischer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Fischer works at
Psychological and Behavioral Consultants Inc25101 Chagrin Blvd Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-6611
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fischer has always treated me w/respect, professionally and most important...subtlety with sincere honesty. I've been his patient for over 10 years. Once, Dr. Fischer had to meet my children (unexpectedly) yet he still managed fulfill his duty/session and beyond. Afterwards my son said: "I wish grandpa was him"... I am very grateful! P. A. ***If someone is not feeling well mentally(in the head), please know that we are not alone *** -DR. PHILIP FISCHER Is "5-Star", nothing less!
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
