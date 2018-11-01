Overview

Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Fleekop works at Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology Associates, P.C. in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.