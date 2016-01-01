Dr. Philip Foti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Foti, MD
Dr. Philip Foti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and Kahuku Medical Center.
Austin Radiological Association970 N Kalaheo Ave Ste A307, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 262-6951
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kahuku Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Philip Foti, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 62 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
