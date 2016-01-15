Dr. Philip Foutch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foutch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Foutch, DO
Overview
Dr. Philip Foutch, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Digestive Health603 W Baseline Rd Ste 200, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 461-1088
Mesa Gastrointestinal Assoc PC1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 302, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 461-1088
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Spent lots of time with me explaining my problem. Most doctors today give you 10 minutes and you are out the door with all your questions unanswered.
About Dr. Philip Foutch, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1790746717
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
