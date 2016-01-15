Overview

Dr. Philip Foutch, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Foutch works at Arizona Digestive Health in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.