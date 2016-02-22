Dr. Philip Fraterrigo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraterrigo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Fraterrigo, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Fraterrigo, MD
Dr. Philip Fraterrigo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fraterrigo's Office Locations
Schenectady Ent. Pllc700 McClellan St, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 382-1130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Good bed-side manner, listens well, friendly and humorous. Doesn't jump to surgery.
About Dr. Philip Fraterrigo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
