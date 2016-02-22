Overview of Dr. Philip Fraterrigo, MD

Dr. Philip Fraterrigo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Fraterrigo works at Schenectady Ent. Pllc in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.