Overview of Dr. Philip Friedlander, MD

Dr. Philip Friedlander, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Friedlander works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.