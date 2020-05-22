Dr. Philip Friedlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Friedlander, MD
Dr. Philip Friedlander, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.
The Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 12:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Friedlander was professional and courteous and very helpful with my diagnosis and plans for aftercare.He presented to me many options but did not try to steer me in the wrong direction for his own personal benefit. How the hell would anybody know if he has stock in something! Ignore the other review.
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932146677
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cance
- Columbia University Presbyterian Med
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
