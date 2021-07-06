Overview of Dr. Philip Fu, MD

Dr. Philip Fu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Fu works at Fu & Lin, MD in Williamsville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.