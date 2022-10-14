See All General Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (281)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.

Dr. Gachassin works at Dr. Philip Gachassin in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nicholas Harris, MD
Dr. Nicholas Harris, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. David McCoy, MD
Dr. David McCoy, MD
4.8 (37)
View Profile
Dr. Meyer Kaplan, MD
Dr. Meyer Kaplan, MD
5.0 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Hospital Management System LLC
    1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 310, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 233-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 281 ratings
    Patient Ratings (281)
    5 Star
    (270)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gachassin?

    Oct 14, 2022
    Great bedside manners. Speaks to you like a human being. Accommodates as much as he can on surgery dates. Very honest about the illness or problem yall are discussing. Excellent physician
    — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gachassin to family and friends

    Dr. Gachassin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gachassin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD.

    About Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366449290
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gachassin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gachassin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gachassin works at Dr. Philip Gachassin in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Gachassin’s profile.

    Dr. Gachassin has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gachassin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    281 patients have reviewed Dr. Gachassin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gachassin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gachassin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gachassin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.