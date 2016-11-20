Dr. Philip Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Gallagher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy and Asthma of Northwestern Pennsylvania LLC2202 W 15TH ST, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 456-5341
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Intergroup
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher?
he is a VERY good doctor.
About Dr. Philip Gallagher, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1023019239
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University Md
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.