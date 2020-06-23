Dr. Philip Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Garcia, MD
Dr. Philip Garcia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Springfield Clinic, Llp1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Springfield Clinic Taylorville Rural Health600 N Main St, Taylorville, IL 62568 Directions (217) 287-8855
Memorial Behavioral Health - Lincoln515 N College St, Lincoln, IL 62656 Directions (217) 732-9681
Hillsboro Specialty Clinic1204 E Tremont St, Hillsboro, IL 62049 Directions (217) 532-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
saw him in Taylorville....was very good......nose bleed problem.....took care of it & prescribed meds for it.......took his time & was a friendly sort!!!...if you are in his area he's your man...
About Dr. Philip Garcia, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
