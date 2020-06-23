Overview of Dr. Philip Garcia, MD

Dr. Philip Garcia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Taylorville, IL, Lincoln, IL and Hillsboro, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.