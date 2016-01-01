Overview of Dr. Philip Gardner, MD

Dr. Philip Gardner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation



Dr. Gardner works at Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Northshore in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.