Dr. Philip Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Gardner, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Gardner, MD
Dr. Philip Gardner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Azalea Gardens101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 106, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 867-2128
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
About Dr. Philip Gardner, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1952375487
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
- Us Public Health Service Hospital
- Us Public Health Service Hospital
- Stetson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Venous Compression, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gardner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.