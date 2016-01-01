See All Vascular Surgeons in Covington, LA
Dr. Philip Gardner, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Covington, LA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Philip Gardner, MD

Dr. Philip Gardner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation

Dr. Gardner works at Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Northshore in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Azalea Gardens
    101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 106, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 867-2128

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Venous Compression
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Venous Compression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Angiography Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rotational Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Philip Gardner, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952375487
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Us Public Health Service Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Us Public Health Service Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Stetson University
    Undergraduate School

