Dr. Philip Gastinel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gastinel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Gastinel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Philip Gastinel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Gastinel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Glenstone Dental10552 S Glenstone Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 963-5002Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:30am - 11:30am
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gastinel?
About Dr. Philip Gastinel, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1871709444
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gastinel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gastinel accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gastinel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gastinel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gastinel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gastinel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gastinel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gastinel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.