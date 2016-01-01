Overview of Dr. Philip George, MD

Dr. Philip George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.



Dr. George works at Annie L Weaver Health Center in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.