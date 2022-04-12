See All Family Doctors in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Philip Getson, DO

Family Medicine
4.4 (22)
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Getson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Getson works at Cherry Hill Medical Associates, P.A. in Marlton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health.

Locations

    Cherry Hill Medical Associates, P.A.
    100 Brick Rd Ste 206, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease
Vitamin B Deficiency
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lyme Disease
Vitamin B Deficiency
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 12, 2022
    Dr. Getson helped me look over thermography results that i had done in California. He is very kind and thoroughly explained everything. I cant thank him enough. It seriously bring tears to my eyes to have a doctor who cares and isn't in it just for money. I am so grateful thank you from California
    Janay — Apr 12, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Getson, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083749501
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Getson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Getson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Getson works at Cherry Hill Medical Associates, P.A. in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Getson’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Getson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Getson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Getson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

