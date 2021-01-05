Dr. Philip Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Ginsburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Ginsburg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
PACT Gastro Center2200 Whitney Ave Ste 360, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 488-7228
PACT Gastro Center1591 Boston Post Rd Ste 206, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 281-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been dx and dealing with a gi dx since 2014. I have been seeing dr Ginsburg since referred from another md who did not know what to do for me. Dr Ginsburg is bright and on top of his career . I have a difficult situation and he has been very supportive and works with his patients for best outcomes. People might regard him as blunt at times however I rather have blunt answers than evasive responses ! Thank you Dr Ginsburg !
About Dr. Philip Ginsburg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679554539
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Div Of Gastro Dept Of Med
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology
