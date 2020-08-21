Overview of Dr. Philip Girard Jr, MD

Dr. Philip Girard Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Girard Jr works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.