Dr. Philip Glynn, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Glynn, MD
Dr. Philip Glynn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Glynn's Office Locations
Weldon Rehabilitation Center271 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-7370Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Women's Health Care of Cooley Dickinson Hospital formerly known as Hampshire OB/GYN Associates395 Southampton Rd, Westfield, MA 01085 Directions (413) 533-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glynn is an outstanding provider. He is not only very knowledgeable in this field, but also compassionate and kind. He listens carefully and is never too busy to answer questions. He is truly one of a kind!
About Dr. Philip Glynn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
