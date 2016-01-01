See All Family Doctors in Easton, PA
Family Medicine
Overview

Dr. Philip Grieshaber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Easton, PA. 

Dr. Grieshaber works at Blue Mountain Psychiatry in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Mountain Psychiatry
    241 N 13th St, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 253-2500
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

About Dr. Philip Grieshaber, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • 1063647790
