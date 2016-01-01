Dr. Philip Halstead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halstead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Halstead, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Phillip W. Halstead M.d. LLC602 S Atwood Rd Ste 101, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 638-2730
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962405704
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Halstead accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
