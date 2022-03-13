Overview

Dr. Philip Ham, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern University Ft Lauderdale Fl and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Ham works at HCA Florida West Primary Care - Pine Forest in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.