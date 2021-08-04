See All Plastic Surgeons in Longview, TX
Dr. Philip Hawner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (31)
Map Pin Small Longview, TX
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Hawner, MD

Dr. Philip Hawner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hawner works at Hawner Plastic Surgery Associates in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hawner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Longview Office
    707 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 230-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Longview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Philip Hawner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730186172
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins MC
    Residency
    • University Of Ms School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Hawner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hawner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hawner works at Hawner Plastic Surgery Associates in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hawner’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

