Dr. Philip Hellreich, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Hellreich, MD is a Dermatologist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Hellreich works at Kailua Dermatology Associates in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kailua Dermatology & Associates Ltd.
    40 Aulike St Ste 311, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 261-6133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Impetigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis

Impetigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Aug 26, 2021
    He was recommended by a friend Very responsive private clinic. A bit old school but it's the doctor that matters. Best treatment plan I got after seeing 4 different doctors. Good bedside manners and good listener. Of course on a busy day you feel little rushed but it is what it is He shows he has experience with many illnesses. Other doctors knows him. Best Doctor awards all over his clinic wall. If you ask me is he good doctor, I would say "Hell-Reich, Yeah!'.
    Joe — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Philip Hellreich, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316099963
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hellreich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hellreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hellreich works at Kailua Dermatology Associates in Kailua, HI. View the full address on Dr. Hellreich’s profile.

    Dr. Hellreich has seen patients for Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellreich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellreich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellreich.

