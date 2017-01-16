Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemmers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Hemmers works at
Locations
Allergy Center Of Connecticut4 Corporate Dr Ste 295, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 374-6103
Allergy Center of Connecticut PC761 Main Ave Ste 105, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 870-8731
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hemmers has treated my allergies such that I have noticed significant improvement. The office is friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemmers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemmers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemmers has seen patients for Allergy Testing, Allergy Skin Testing and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemmers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hemmers speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemmers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemmers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemmers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemmers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.