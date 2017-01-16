Overview

Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Hemmers works at Allergy Center Of Connecticut in Shelton, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Testing, Allergy Skin Testing and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.