Overview of Dr. Philip Henkin, MD

Dr. Philip Henkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Henkin works at NeuroSpine Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Spinal Compression Fracture Repair and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.