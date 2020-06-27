Overview of Dr. Philip Hill, MD

Dr. Philip Hill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with College Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hill works at Long Beach Advanced Ortho Medical Ctr in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.