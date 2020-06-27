Dr. Philip Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Hill, MD
Dr. Philip Hill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with College Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopaedic Surgeons At Long Beach Inc.1760 Termino Ave Ste 208, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 961-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- College Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
On Tuesday June 23rd I had right hip replacement surgery done by Dr. Hill at Long Beach Memorial Hospital. I am home now, was discharge on 25th after very successful surgery and little pain. The staff he uses at the hospital is experieced, thoughtful and highly professional in meeting your every need. This is the third time I have had right hip surgery. Had Dr. Hill done the first one I would not have had to have No. 2 and 3. After the lst surgery a very life threatening infection began in my right rip that was not noticed by the first surgeon, Dr. Kim, resulting in a stent having to be placed in my artery to save my life. If you need orthopedic surgerym call Dr. Hill who is on Termino Avenue in Long Beach, Michael 6/26/2020
About Dr. Philip Hill, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770583429
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Martin L King Jr Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.