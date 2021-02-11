Overview of Dr. Philip Hinkle, MD

Dr. Philip Hinkle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hinkle works at Ohiohealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.