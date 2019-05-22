Dr. Philip Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Silicone Valley ENT & Sinus Center700 W Parr Ave Ste B, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1314
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ho is a caring and compassionate doctor. He explains in ways it is easily understood. He is unusual in that he would rather read the actual diagnostic test itself and not just what the diagnostic doctor concludes in the report. He is even more detailed than the written report. I consider this to be a cut above an ordinary doctor who goes strictly by the report which may be wrong before. He takes time to map out treatment plans. He can be cautious and recommends more tests than necessary rather than withhold tests like most PPO and HMO doctors do. I consider this to be beneficial to the patient. Because he takes time needed during his examination, there is a tendency to run over your time slot. I have since introduced my friends and family members to him. Our family has been his patients since 2014.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760579718
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
