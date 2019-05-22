Overview of Dr. Philip Ho, MD

Dr. Philip Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Silicone Valley ENT & Sinus Center in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.