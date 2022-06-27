See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Philip Husband, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Husband, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Husband works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Management
Acidosis
Pneumonia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philip Husband, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1417019753
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Good Samaritan Med Ctr/Carl T Hagden VA|Maine Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
    Internship
    • Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
    • Chandler Regional Medical Center
    • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Husband, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Husband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Husband works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Husband’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Husband. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husband.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

