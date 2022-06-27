Dr. Philip Husband, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Husband, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Husband, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Husband works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital Based Providers350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husband?
Found out from my trusty friends that Dr. Husband did not over exert the use of intubation. Instead he decided wisely to switch to infusing saline into my system. This was most likely due to my over compulsive habit of triple cleaning my water without adding enough real Salt. Thank you so much for being so prudent and wise. God bless you sir.
About Dr. Philip Husband, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417019753
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Med Ctr/Carl T Hagden VA|Maine Med Ctr
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husband accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Husband using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Husband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husband works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Husband. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husband.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.