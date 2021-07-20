Dr. Philip Ilaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Ilaria, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Ilaria, MD
Dr. Philip Ilaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Ilaria's Office Locations
Greater Monmouth Neurology PC130 Maple Ave Ste 1A, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-1378
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Ilaria, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1235105081
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilaria accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilaria has seen patients for Essential Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ilaria speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilaria.
