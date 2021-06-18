Overview

Dr. Philip Jensen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Jensen works at Idaho Gastroenterology Associates in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.