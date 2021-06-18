Dr. Philip Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Jensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Jensen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
Idaho Gastroenterology Associates425 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 343-6458
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Jensen for 15 years. I have a complicated GI history and a lot of problems that have been hard to find solutions to. Dr Jensen has always been super supportive and continued to look for solutions to help me manage my chronic issues. Dr Jensen is always kind, compassionate, listens to me as an expert of my body and has a good sense of humor! Dr Jensen is an incredible doctor and human! He’s a 10/5! ??
About Dr. Philip Jensen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134114713
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Hernia, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.