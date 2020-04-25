Dr. Philip Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Ocala Family Medical Center Inc2135 SW 19th Avenue Rd Ste 103, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 237-4133
AdventHealth Ocala1500 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-7200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, kind and compassionate
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
