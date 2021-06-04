Overview

Dr. Philip Kaplan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manlius, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Fairgrounds Family Physicians in Manlius, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.