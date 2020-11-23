See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kazlow works at Internal Medicine in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - 205 Robin Road
    205 Robin Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 BRDway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Epstein-Barr Virus Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Treatment Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Modified Barium Swallowing Study Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kazlow?

    Nov 23, 2020
    Dr. Kazlow is an incredible doctor who is able to make my son feel comfortable during our appointments and also takes the time to answer my questions and concerns. Highly recommend him.
    Sandra — Nov 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kazlow to family and friends

    Dr. Kazlow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kazlow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD.

    About Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164408431
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazlow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazlow has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.