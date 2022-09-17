Overview of Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD

Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Ireland and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Kennedy works at Dr. Kennedy's Neurology Clinic in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

