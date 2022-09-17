See All Neurologists in Duluth, GA
Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD

Neurology
3.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD

Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Ireland and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Kennedy works at Dr. Kennedy's Neurology Clinic in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Kennedy's Neurology Clinic
    3400 McClure Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 771-2034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Ataxia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Sep 17, 2022
You will NEVER find another Neurologist like Dr. Kennedy. He is kind, Compassionate and truly cares how you feel. He has been my Neurologist for nearly 20 years or possibly 20 already and if ALL Doctor's had his bedside manner and Professionalism it would make our Doc visits a joy. Dr. Kennedy can NOT be replaced. I have the utmost respect for him and wish him nothing but the very Best!!
Angela Lowe — Sep 17, 2022
Photo: Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD
About Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD

  • Neurology
  • 51 years of experience
  • English, French
  • 1912903485
Education & Certifications

  • University of Western Ontario
  • Emory University School Of Med
  • Royal Coll Surgs
  • National University Of Ireland
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kennedy works at Dr. Kennedy's Neurology Clinic in Duluth, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kennedy’s profile.

Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

