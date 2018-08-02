See All Plastic Surgeons in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Philip Kierney, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (21)
Map Pin Small Puyallup, WA
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Kierney, MD

Dr. Philip Kierney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.

Dr. Kierney works at Dr Kierney Meds in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kierney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ambulatory Puyallup Surgicenter
    105 27th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 848-8110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 02, 2018
    Dr. Kierney is a great doctor. He's very thorough, courteous and professional and he takes his time with patients and makes patients feel very comfortable. The office staff is very friendly and professional also. i would highly recommend this office.
    Shannon in Eatonville, WA — Aug 02, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Philip Kierney, MD
    About Dr. Philip Kierney, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073644795
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kierney works at Dr Kierney Meds in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kierney’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kierney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

