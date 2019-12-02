See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newark, DE
Dr. Philip Kim, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (46)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Christiana Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at CHRISTIANA CARE BREAST CENTER in Newark, DE with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Interventional Pain & SPine
    4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 477-1706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC
    931 E Haverford Rd Ste 202, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 356-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Christiana Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Dec 02, 2019
    Dr. Kim is a highly skilled pain management specialist who employs a variety of techniques and interventions to reduce pain. As a result of his ablations on me, I was able to return to physical therapy and slowly make further progress reducing the pain I've experienced from being hit by four different reckless drivers,
    Pat Daly, Ph.D. — Dec 02, 2019
    About Dr. Philip Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932194701
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

