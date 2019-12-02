Overview

Dr. Philip Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Christiana Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at CHRISTIANA CARE BREAST CENTER in Newark, DE with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.