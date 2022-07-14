Dr. Philip Kirlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Kirlin, MD
Dr. Philip Kirlin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with U Mich Med Ctr
Dr. Kirlin works at
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology8333 Naab Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 743-5697
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Avon Cardiology9166 E US Highway 36, Indianapolis, IN 46234 Directions (317) 743-5699
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kirlin diagnosed me with congestive heart failure and prescribed a water pill. I have had this problem for a couple years and other cardiologists overlooked something this basic. I put total trust in Dr. Kirlin.
- U Mich Med Ctr
- U Mich Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Dr. Kirlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirlin has seen patients for Hypotension, Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.