See All Urologists in Watsonville, CA
Dr. Philip Knorr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Philip Knorr, MD

Urology
2.3 (9)
Map Pin Small Watsonville, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philip Knorr, MD

Dr. Philip Knorr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They completed their residency with University NM

Dr. Knorr works at Coastal Health Partners in Watsonville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Greene, MD
Dr. Daniel Greene, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Kimberlee Walsh, MPAS
Kimberlee Walsh, MPAS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Caitlin Lim, DO
Dr. Caitlin Lim, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Knorr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Health Partners
    1820 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 728-4227
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Knorr?

    May 21, 2021
    I've been treated by Dr. Knorr numerous times, including several bladder surgeries. He has always been patient, thorough, and kind in each and every interaction. I highly recommend him without reservation.
    — May 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Knorr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Knorr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Knorr to family and friends

    Dr. Knorr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Knorr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Knorr, MD.

    About Dr. Philip Knorr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801981485
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University NM
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Zion Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Knorr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knorr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knorr works at Coastal Health Partners in Watsonville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Knorr’s profile.

    Dr. Knorr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knorr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knorr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knorr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philip Knorr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.