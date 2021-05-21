Overview of Dr. Philip Knorr, MD

Dr. Philip Knorr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They completed their residency with University NM



Dr. Knorr works at Coastal Health Partners in Watsonville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.