Dr. Philip Knorr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Knorr, MD
Dr. Philip Knorr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They completed their residency with University NM
Dr. Knorr works at
Dr. Knorr's Office Locations
Coastal Health Partners1820 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 728-4227Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been treated by Dr. Knorr numerous times, including several bladder surgeries. He has always been patient, thorough, and kind in each and every interaction. I highly recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Philip Knorr, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University NM
- Mt Zion Hospital
