Overview of Dr. Philip Koi, MD

Dr. Philip Koi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Koi works at Arizona Urology Specialists, PLLC in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.