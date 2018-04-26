Dr. Philip Kondylis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondylis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Kondylis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Kondylis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University|University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Locations
Osceola Surgical Care Specialists720 W Oak St Ste 150, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 604-8902Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Kondylis for removal of a small rectal carcinoid tumor. I was very anxious after meeting with GI doctor, as his evaluation was poorly explained and left me many questions. Dr Kondylis and his assistant Joanna were excellent in every aspect from diagnosis, surgical procedure and prognosis. I left his office very reassured I was in the best hands. Excellent!!!
About Dr. Philip Kondylis, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1407842016
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Health Center|St Vincent Health Center
- Hospital Of St. Raphael
- Hospital Of St Raphael|Hospital Of St. Raphael
- Boston University|University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Dr. Kondylis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kondylis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondylis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kondylis has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kondylis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondylis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondylis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondylis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondylis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.